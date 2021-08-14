Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 183 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

APD stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

