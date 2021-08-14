Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 585 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after buying an additional 406,922 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.98. 1,557,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $132.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.