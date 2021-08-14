TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

