The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.33 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report $329.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.93 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. 1,324,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,385. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.