The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,942 ($64.57). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,913 ($64.19), with a volume of 121,022 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,743.08.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 31,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, with a total value of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094 in the last three months.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

