The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

