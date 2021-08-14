The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 1,900,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $695,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 956,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.