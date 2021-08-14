The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Clorox comprises 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,905. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.64.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.