The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

