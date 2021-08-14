The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to robust business trends in the apparel industry, which helped the company to swing back to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results, with earnings and sales also increasing on a year over year and two-year basis. The top line benefited from strength in its Old Navy and Athleta brands, growth in the Gap business in North America, and market share gains. This along with improved margins aided the bottom line. The company continued to witness strong momentum in its digital business. Digital sales increased 61% year on year and 82% sequentially. Also, the reopening of majority of the company’s stores aided sales. The sturdy top line performance and strong margins helped the company return to bottom line growth.”

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of GPS opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,387. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

