The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 168,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,592,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

In related news, Director Jacques Dessureault purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.