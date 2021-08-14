The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

Shares of HD traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

