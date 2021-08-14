The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 96,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.