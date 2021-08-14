The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

HYB stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

