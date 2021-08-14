The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $66,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.