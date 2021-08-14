The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,057.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

