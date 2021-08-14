The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.
In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
