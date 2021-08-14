The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,216.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,583.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock worth $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

