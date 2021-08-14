The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,190 shares of company stock worth $3,028,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.