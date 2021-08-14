The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 171,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.