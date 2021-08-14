The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

