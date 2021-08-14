The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

