The Transfer Token Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $1.33 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.75 or 0.00027476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00033222 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,761,299 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

