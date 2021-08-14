The Vitec Group plc (VTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on October 29th

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.22 million and a P/E ratio of -132.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.25. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

VTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Vitec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

