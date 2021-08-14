The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

