The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.
WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.
In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.