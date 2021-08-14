Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.64. The company had a trading volume of 604,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $546.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

