TheStreet Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

