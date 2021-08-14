TheStreet Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to D

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

