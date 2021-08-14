TheStreet Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $605.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $649.30. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.