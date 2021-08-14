Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 317 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.6% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 426,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.