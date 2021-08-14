Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

