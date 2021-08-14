Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lemonade by 164.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 2,150,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.