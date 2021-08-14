Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 36,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

