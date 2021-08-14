Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

