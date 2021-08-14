Tidex Token Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00136213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00153812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.17 or 0.99759609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.35 or 0.00875018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

