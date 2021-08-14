Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TKOMY stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

