Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in July

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOELY stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

