Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Buys $34,978.32 in Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.