Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Buys $34,978.32 in Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.