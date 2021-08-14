Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

