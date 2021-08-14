Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,972. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

