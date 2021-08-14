Tornado (TCORE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $165,450.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $367,720.50 and $165,450.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.29 or 0.00130887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00136778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00155465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.86 or 1.00086973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00875337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

