Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,213% compared to the average daily volume of 340 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

