Traders Buy Large Volume of Vroom Call Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 232% compared to the typical volume of 5,347 call options.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

