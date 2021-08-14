TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 318,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

