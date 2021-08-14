Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%.

TMICY stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

