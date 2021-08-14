Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,311. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Trevena alerts:

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.