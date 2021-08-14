Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCNGF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.83.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

