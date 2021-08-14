Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00. The stock traded as high as C$15.22 and last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 52238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.46.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

