Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$16.06 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 over the last three months.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

