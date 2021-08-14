Tricon Residential’s (TCN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.
Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$16.06 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 over the last three months.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.