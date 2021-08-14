Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 595.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

