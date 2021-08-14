Truist Securities Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $160.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $861.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 312,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

